This Early Prime Day Deal Saves Members 75% on an Omni Series 4K TV

Amazon Prime Day may still be a few weeks away, but the online retailer is wasting no time rolling out the savings this year. There are already tons of early deals you can shop, including a pretty incredible Prime-exclusive discount on the Fire TV Omni Series. Right now, Prime members can snag the 43-inch model for just $100, which saves you a whopping $300 compared to the usual list price. Though this deal is so good that you'll have to request an invite to take advantage of it. If you're selected, you'll be able to snag the TV at this price during the main Prime Day event on July 11 and 12.

The Omni Series is Amazon's midrange model, and boasts stunning 4K ultra HD resolution, as well as HDR10 and HLG support for vibrant colors and sharp contrast. Plus, it supports Dolby Digital Plus, which makes it easy to connect to a surround sound system for immersive audio. It's powered by Amazon's Fire TV OS, which means you can access all your favorite shows, movies and streaming apps right out of the box, or use it to stream games with Amazon Luna. And one of the Omni Series' most distinct features is that the TVs have a built-in microphone that allows you to control the power, browse content and more totally hands-free. There is also a dedicated mute switch to help protect your privacy.

And if you're not a Prime member, or you're in the market for a different size or model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best TV deals for even more bargains.