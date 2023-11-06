This Early Black Friday Roomba Sale Will Net You a Robot Vac for as Low as $229

If you need a little help with keeping the house clean, grabbing yourself a robot vacuum can make a big difference in the long term, especially if you have a busy schedule. There are a lot of different robot vacuums out there, but iRobot makes some of the most popular devices with its Roomba lineup including self-emptying models which require much less work. Luckily, Amazon is putting on an early Black Friday sale on Roomba robot vacuums meaning you can pick one up for as low as $229.

If you don't care that much about the self-emptying aspect, you can get the Roomba Combo I5, which is combines a vacuum and mop in one device for just $229, down from $349. The mop is a removable attachment which you can insert when you intend to vacuum and mop your floors and take off if you only want your Roomba to function as a vacuum. The Combo I5 works just as well for carpets as it does hardwood floors, and it can handle pet hair without issue, so even if you have a few furry friends you'll be fine. You can also get this model with the self-emptying bin if you're willing to spend extra on the Roomba Combo I5 Plus, which is going for $349.

On the higher end, you can grab the Roomba J9 Plus, which is one of iRobot's most powerful robot vacuums when it comes to suction; plus, it's self-emptying, so less work for you. It does come at a premium price of $599, but it is worth it if you are dealing with a lot of dust and hair. That said, if you're okay with spending the extra money, you can get iRobot's top-tier Roomba Combo J9 Plus which is going for $999 -- a huge $400 saving. It's a combination mop and vacuum in one machine, so no swapping parts, which is a big plus for those who don't want the extra hassle. Its dock can store 60 days of debris from your floors and refill the mop's water for 30 days of cleaning, meaning you'll rarely have to interact with this model.