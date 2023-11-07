This Early Black Friday Deal Knocks the Fitbit Sense 2 Down to Just $198

As Black Friday gets closer, we're already starting to see a lot of great deals coming out of retailers, especially when it comes to electronics For example, if you're looking for a great great fitness tracker to help with your workouts, Amazon has considerably discounted the Fitbit Sense 2 from its original $300 to just $198. That constitutes the lowest price we've seen this year and the second lowest price it's ever been, so if you've ever wanted to pick one up, now is the perfect time.

With tools to monitor heart health, stress management, and even skin temperature, this is a bit like having a medical assistant around your wrist at all times. This is the second generation of Fitbit's health-focused smartwatch, and the updated interface and return of the physical navigation button make this wearable particularly appealing -- especially while it's on sale. Besides keeping a close eye on atrial fibrillation (heart rate irregularities), this Fitbit includes a cEDA sensor that detects electrodermal activity, which often correlates to your body's response to stress. You can also see your nightly blood oxygen levels at a glance.

It still has all the great features the first-gen Sense offered, like built-in GPS for hikes, biking and driving. The watch also has Amazon Alexa built-in for news updates, bedtime reminders and alarms, and it can control smart home devices, too. It also boasts an impressive battery life, lasting six full days on a single charge, and a full day's charge takes only 12 minutes. The smartwatch comes with a variety of clock face options and is available in gold, platinum or graphite, with all colors currently discounted.

This is just one of many early Amazon Black Friday deals and you can check out our full roundup of all the best Fitbit deals available now for even more bargains on top-rated fitness trackers.