This Dual-Basket 9-Quart Digital Air Fryer Is Down to Just $80 Right Now (Save $100)

Cook two different foods with different settings simultaneously with this sleek stainless steel air fryer.
The Bella Pro Series 9-quart stainless steel air fryer against a blue background
Air fryers have exploded in popularity thanks to their ease of use and ability to fry a wide range of foods at home without all the oils of traditional frying, making digital air fryers a healthier and less messy alternative. If you've been considering investing in a quality air fryer without paying a hefty price tag, you'll want to check out this great deal on the Bella Pro Series 9-quart digital air fryer. This large-capacity stainless steel digital air fryer features dual baskets, so you have the flexibility you need to make multiple foods -- like fries and wings -- at the same time. And right now it's discounted by $100, bringing the price down to just $80 at Best Buy. But act fast if you want to snag one at this price -- this offer will expire tonight.

This 1,800-watt large-capacity digital air fryer comes equipped with six presets, including air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate, as well as a dual flex basket that allows you to cook up to 9 quarts (or 7.5 pounds) of food at once. With the dual flex basket, you'll be able to cook two different foods in two different ways, simultaneously -- and they'll still finish at the same time, which should keep meal planning simple. And when you want a full load of the same dish, just sync the two baskets together. With a temperature range of up to 450 degrees, you'll be able to use this device to prepare a variety of foods. And with a dishwasher-safe, PFOA-free nonstick cooking basket, divider and crisping trays, and a stainless steel exterior, cleanup should be a breeze. 

