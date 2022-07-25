This Discounted Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner Duo is a Must-Have For Dry Hair

It's not fun when you finish washing your hair only to find that it's drier than a desert after you get out of the shower. Although there are many nourishing and moisturizing shampoo and conditioner sets available, the Ultimate Duo: Signature shampoo and conditioner is one of the few that keeps my hair soft from shower to styling.

Goldie Locks is offering deal on its Ultimate Duo, a for $76. Even though the total amount you save with this deal is only about $8, the fact that Goldie Locks does such a great job with dry hair makes it well worth the price.

I'm a big fan of Pattern Beauty for its pricing, moisturizing properties and variety. So when I decided to give Goldie Locks a try, I was apprehensive. But after using it the first time, I was surprised at how well my hair held up. Neither my hair nor my scalp were dry, and I didn't feel like there was a lot of product residue in it. Even after blow drying or air drying my hair, everything remained soft.

It's important to note that even though I have 4C hair, this duo is color safe and designed to work with all hair types. You'll also find that this shampoo and conditioner set is free from parabens, sulfates and other harsh chemicals. Plus, if you suffer from mild dandruff like I do, this duo can help you manage it. And with the inclusion of biotin, this shampoo and conditioner duo encourages hair growth too.

While this Goldie Locks is more expensive than other brands that do a great job with moisturizing hair such as Briogeo and Pattern Beauty, if you want softer, bouncier hair, check out this Ultimate Duo today.

Read more: Best Hair Growth Products for 2022