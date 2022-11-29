This Discounted 50-Inch 4K Fire TV Includes a $50 Credit for a Future Amazon Purchase

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

If you're looking to upgrade to a 4K TV and missed out on some of the major deals happening between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don't fret. There are still some great offers to take advantage of at various retailers, including Amazon. Right now you can score a 50-inch Hisense U6 Series QLED 4K smart Fire TV for . While that is technically $40 more than we saw this same TV go for during the aforementioned holiday sales, Amazon has sweetened the deal by offering a $50 credit free with purchase. Just be sure to use promo code AB9ME9JX3SY4 at checkout. That means you technically save $10 more overall, which is a solid deal if you're an avid Amazon shopper. This offer is available now through Dec. 18 while supplies last.

This 2022 Hisense U6 has 4K ULED technology that offers improved contrast, brightness and motion, delivering a motion rate of 240 and a 60Hz native refresh rate to minimize blurring. It includes support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+ and offers up to 600 nits of peak brightness across 32 local dimming zones. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that makes navigating content easier and more convenient. This TV also offers Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can wirelessly connect with compatible soundbars, headphones or stereo components. There is even a Game Mode on this TV that offers automatic low latency mode, which supports smooth and fluid gameplay with minimal input lag and screen jitter. This Fire TV also lets you control compatible smart home devices, so it's a pretty good option for those trying to put together an Alexa-powered smart home.

