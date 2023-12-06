This Discounted $249 Meta Quest 2 Now Comes With $50 of Free Credit

The Meta Quest 2 may be a generation old but it's still one of our favorite headsets on the market, and one of the most affordable ways to jump into the world of VR. And right now, you can get your hands on one of these top-rated consoles for even less. Walmart has knocked the price of the 128GB model down to $249, a price matched at Amazon that saves you $50. However, the Walmart deal comes with the added extra of $50 of free Meta credit, so you can also snag some free games and apps from the online Meta Quest store. There's no set expiration for this offer however, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on theses savings.

The Quest 2 is still the right VR headset to pick up if you're looking for an affordable, self-contained unit. It can perform similar productivity functions, such as pairing with a keyboard, getting phone notifications and holding meetings -- and it costs half as much as the Quest 3. While the Quest 3 has newer hardware, the software still hasn't caught up, according to CNET's VR expert Scott Stein.

That said, the AR cameras on the Quest 2 are only black and white, so the overall AR experience isn't as good as it is with the Quest 3. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip, which gives you enough power to use the Quest 2 on its own, although you can connect it to your PC to gain an extra bit of processing power. What really makes the Quest 2 such a standout, though, is the game support. There is an absolute ton of options, and that makes the Quest 2 a more enticing buy than the Quest 3.

If you aren't convinced and still want to go with the newest Meta headset, check out our full roundup of all the best Quest 3 deals.