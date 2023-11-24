This DeWalt Cordless Drill and Driver Set Just Made Its Black Friday NFL Debut And Its Half Price
It's time you ditched that old and busted drill and upgraded to a shiny new one with an impact driver thrown in.
For too long you've done battle with that old electric screwdriver that hasn't been up to the job for longer than you can remember. It's time to upgrade to something a little more capable. Something that just made its debut during the pregame show of the first-ever Black Friday NFL game. That game's currently streaming on Amazon and you can have your new cordless drill and impact driver ordered before it's over.
Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
Right now Amazon's offering this DeWalt cordless drill and impact driver bundle for just $119, a price that's 50% off the $239 list price. You won't be made to work for that deal either, and what's more, you could have your new tools ready to rock tomorrow if you choose the fastest delivery option. So, what are you waiting for?
This cordless drill combo kit features a two-speed transmission and a high-performance motor delivering 300 watts of power. That ensures that you have what's needed to get the job done across a wide range of uses. That doesn't mean that these tools are big and bulky, though. With a compact and lightweight design, you won't struggle to get these things into even the tightest of areas. There's even a three-LED light ring so you can see what you're doing in darker conditions.
This isn't the end of Amazon's Black Friday deals, either. There are tons to check out and those deals cover a huge swathe of categories, not just tools. If there's something you need there's probably a Black Friday deal on it right now.
