This Cyber Monday Smart Bulb Freebie Is Going Fast

Among Amazon's best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales has been its smart home bundles -- Echo smart home speakers paired with a seemingly endless supply of free Philips Hue smart bulbs. Unfortunately, the best such bundle -- the Echo Dot with Clock and two free bulbs -- now appears to be sold out. But .

The best bundle still in stock appears to be the standard (no clock) fifth-gen Echo Dot smart speaker with a single Philips Hue smart bulb. That bundle, as of this writing, is still available in multiple colors. It's unclear how long this deal will last, so order soon if you're interested.

The fifth-gen Echo Dot is the latest (2022) model in its lineup. Of course, thanks to the built-in microphone, you can ask Alexa to tell you the time, as well as check the weather, set a timer, update your calendar and much more completely hands-free. It can also be used to control other smart devices on your network, like the Philips Hue smart bulbs.

This bundle includes a single white A19 Hue smart bulb. With the Echo Dot, you can turn this light on or off using only the sound of your voice, or with the companion app on your smartphone. They're 75-watt bulbs that boast 1,100 lumens of brightness and come with preset lighting modes to help you get energized in the morning or relax after a long day. If you just want to start with a single bulb, Amazon is also offering $41 off a single-bulb bundle with that fifth-gen Echo Dot you can pick up for just $25 right now.