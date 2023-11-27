X
This Cyber Monday, Save Over $45 on My Favorite Cozy Sheet Set

Buffy has extended its holiday sale to Cyber Monday. Save 25% off sitewide including the popular Breeze Sheet Set.

Caroline Igo Editor
Caroline Igo (she/her/hers) is a wellness editor and holds Sleep Science Coach and Stress Management certificates from the Spencer Institute. She received her bachelor's degree in creative writing from Miami University and continues to further her craft in her free time. Before joining CNET, Caroline wrote for past CNN anchor, Daryn Kagan.
Buffy Breeze Sheet Set on a bed.
As a CNET sleep expert, I have tested and written about countless bedding products including pillows, pillowcases, comforters, quilts and sheets. Luckily for you, my favorite sheets of the year are now on sale this Cyber Monday. Check out the Buffy Breeze Sheet Set, which is 25% off right now -- that is a saving of $47.25. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillow cases.

Buffy Breeze Sheet Set

Buffy is a popular and reputable bedding brand that offers earth-friendly, plant-based, cruelty-free and temperature-regulating products. I was first drawn to Buffy because its sheets are made of eucalyptus fibers that are highly breathable for hot sleepers (like myself). The sheets are also naturally dyed and gentle on skin. 

Buffy Breeze Sheet Set on a bed.

My pet often sleeps in bed with me, and these Buffy sheets have held up. 

 Caroline Igo/CNET

I love my Breeze Sheets, because I don't wake up sweating in the middle of the night. I wouldn't say they are cool to the touch, but the set is light enough to regulate my temperature. Even if you aren't a hot sleeper, I still think these sheets would keep you at a comfortable temperature all night.

Buffy claims the sheets are softer than cotton, and I have to agree. They feel light and silky on my skin. Some cotton sheets I have tested feel too rigid -- but not this set from Buffy. That being said, the material does seem to wrinkle a bit more than cotton sheets. However, after a quick stint in the dryer, wrinkles come right out. I've also noticed that the material likes to absorb a bit of the moisturizer I put on my face at night. But, again, a quick wash gets this right out. 

The Breeze Sheet Set comes in 14 different colors and six sizes including twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and Cal king. However, the twin and twin XL sizes are selling fast. Buffy also offers a free at-home trial. You can try the sheets out for yourself for seven free nights. This includes free shipping. You won't be charged until your trial ends.      

