This Cyber Monday Deal Lets You Snag Windows 11 Pro for Just $23
You can upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for just $23 with this Cyber Monday deal.
If you're running an older version of Windows and want to upgrade to something newer or are building a new PC, then you'll likely want to aim for Windows 11. Unfortunately, it's a very expensive OS, and if you grab it from Microsft, you're going to be putting down a considerable $200 to get it. Luckily, there's an excellent Cyber Monday deal from StackSocial that drops the Windows 11 Pro license down to just $23. That's a low price for a lifetime license, so definitely grab it while the deal lasts.
This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there is able to run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your computer will meet the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either.
Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.
The activation key that's provided following your purchase can be used to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on one computer. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- those who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. If you're doing that, you will need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home or you have a friend's machine that you can use temporarily. You'll also want to have a USB thumb drive on hand to transfer the file, but with plenty of Amazon Cyber Monday deals going on right now you won't have a problem finding an affordable one.
