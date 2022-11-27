Live: 300+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
This Cyber Monday Deal at Amazon Offers Up to 55% Off Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Ovens

Braise, bake and roast in cast iron ovens for tasty meals everyday.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
2 min read
A red Dutch oven on a gray background
Amazon

Lodge cast iron ovens have served me well over the years with baking, boiling, roasting and slow cooking food. In fact, it's one of my favorite brands because of its consistency. I own both a cast iron skillet and a 6-quart cast iron dutch oven that gives me the security I need to know my food is going to come out right. Plus, cleaning my enameled Dutch oven is a breeze. 

That's why I'm happy to share Amazon's latest Cyber Monday sale on... Lodge cast iron Dutch ovens. If you want to get yourself or a family member a quality Dutch oven for up to 55% off, this is the deal made just for you. 

See at Amazon

Almost everything on sale during this deal are six-quart enameled cast iron Dutch ovens for $60 (save $73). You have the option to snag one in colors such as pumpkin, blue, island spice red and more. But there are also two additional Dutch ovens you can purchase as well. The first one is this enameled cast iron covered casserole for $60 (save $20). This Dutch oven is a 3.6-quart oven cooks up to 500 degrees and fries to perfection. The other available model is a 7.5-quart Dutch oven  for $75 (save $25) that can do just about anything you need it to, just with more room for your food. 

We don't expect these prices to last past Monday evening, so grab these while you can.

Word of advice when you buy one. While you can certainly put these in your dishwasher, I've found handwashing it much better for its longevity. Also, don't use metal utensils in them, your Dutch oven will thank you.

Head over to Amazon for this Lodge sale for the entire sale today.

