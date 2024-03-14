This Cute Little Anker USB-C Charger Packs a 30-Watt Punch at Just $16

As more devices switch over to USB-C, it's a good idea to ensure you have enough USB-C chargers in your life. And you don't have to spend a fortune to stock up on them with the Anker Nano 3 USB-C charger now down to just $16. Usually $23, you can nab this diminutive charging brick in one of three colors at that discounted rate. And at this price, you might want to get a few so you're never caught without a way to fast charge your phone.

This USB-C charger might be small, but it sure is mighty. The 30-watt rating means that it will fast charge your iPhone and many Android phones, and larger devices like tablets are also supported.

This charger is about more than the power, though. Its super-svelte design and foldable pins make it the perfect travel companion. Throw this in your laptop bag and not only will not not take much space, but it also won't scratch any of your other gear, either. The colors are very appealing, too, with white, black and green all on sale for $16 and other nice hues like lilac and blue just $1 more if you have a Prime subscription.

We're big fans of this little charger, but the savings don't stop here. We've also found the best phone deals so that you can save when upgrading from your old handset as well. And you already know where to go for an extra charger, right?