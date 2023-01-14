This Craftsman V20 5-Tool Combo Kit Is Down to Just $149

If you're ready to tackle projects around the house, it's essential that your toolkit is up to snuff. Having a well-stocked tool chest is pretty handy, and Ace Hardware has slashed the price on this Craftsman V20 cordless brushed by $80, bringing the cost to just $149. With a variety of tools in its arsenal, this kit is the perfect way to prep for your next DIY project. This offer is available now through Jan. 31.

The kit includes just about anything you'll need for any type of household repair. You'll receive a drill/driver, an impact driver, a task light, an oscillating tool and a circular saw, along with two Li-Ion batteries, a PH #2 bit, a double sided bit, a 6.5-inch circular saw blade, a bi-metal blade, a sanding platen, sandpaper and a storage bag. At $149, this setup is cheaper than buying just a couple of tools like these on their own. Craftsman stands behinds its products, and the company's power tools come with a 3-year limited warranty.

