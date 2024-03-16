This Coupon Will Get You $110 Off the Ninja Foodi Double Oven for Today Only

The only thing better than having an oven is having two ovens, and that's where the Ninja Foodi Double Oven really shines. It's perfect for those who need to cook a lot more than usual. Plus, you can cook smaller items, like pizza, without having to preheat a big, massive space. Even better, for today only, you can grab Ninja's excellent air fryer toaster oven for even less than usual with the unique code SURPRISE30, which knocks an extra $30 off the price. That means you can get the Ninja Foodi double oven for $220 instead of the usual $330. Just be aware that this deal ends tonight on March 16th, so be sure to snag it up quickly so you don't miss out.

The Ninja Foodi Double Oven has 12 cooking functions and two independent ovens that allow you to make family meals with ease. You can also sync both ovens to finish at the same time. You can even make a meal in one and a dessert in the other because there's no flavor crossover. And because you're getting two spaces in one device, it cuts down on how long it takes you to cook, too.

It has 1800 watts of power and can reach temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so whether you're making chicken, pizza, vegetables, cookies or something else, this device can handle it. You can back, broil, reheat, toast, air fry, dehydrate, keep warm and more with this Ninja Foodi Smart Double Oven. It also comes with two sheet pans, two racks, an air fry basket, a crumb tray and a recipe guide.

