This Convenient Dyson Stick Vacuum Is $150 Off for Today Only at Best Buy

Cleaning the house is already enough of a chore without having to lug a heavy corded vacuum from outlet to outlet. Cordless vacuums are a lightweight and convenient alternative, and right now, you can snag one at a serious discount. Today only, Best Buy is offering $150 on the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin, which drops the price down to just $250. This deal expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Despite weighing in at less than six pounds, this Dyson stick vacuum boasts serious cleaning capabilities. It's equipped with a digital motor that spins at up to 10,000rpm for powerful suction to handle even the most serious messes. Plus, it's engineered to be quieter than a traditional vacuum cleaner. It's also extremely versatile and can be converted to a handheld vacuum to help you clean out those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. It also has a built-in filtration system that traps dust, allergens and other particulates as small as 0.3 microns, and the included Motorbar cleaner is great for handling pet hair. It has a 40-minute runtime on a single charge, and only runs when you hold down the trigger to help you save energy.

And if you're in the market for a different model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best cordless vacuum deals for even more bargains.