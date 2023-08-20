This Convenient All-in-One LG Eclair Soundbar Is $200 Off at Best Buy
Give your home entertainment a serious boost with this 3.0-channel LG soundbar, which you can snag for just $250 for today only.
There are plenty of pricey multi-speaker setups out there that can provide immersive surround sound for all your shows and movies. But you don't have to rearrange your entire living room -- or break the bank -- to upgrade your TV's audio. The LG Eclair is a compact all-in-one soundbar that packs a big punch, and for today only, you can pick it up for $200 off. That drops the price down to just $250. However, this deal is only available through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
This convenient single-piece LG soundbar provides powerful sound without taking up too much space. It's a 3.0-channel soundbar, and it's equipped with four passive radiators for rich sound and deep bass tones without needing a separate subwoofer. It also features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support for immersive spatial audio that fills the entire room. Plus, it even allows you to play sound through the soundbar and your TV's speakers simultaneously for a serious home theater experience. And it has Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 built-in, so you can easily stream music and other audio from your phone, tablet or laptop wirelessly.
And if you're in the market for a different model or setup, you can check out our full roundup of all the best soundbar deals for even more bargains.
