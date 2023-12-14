This Compact Anker Power Station Is Over $100 Off, Today Only
The Solix 522 is great for charging your small devices on the go, and you can snag it for just $179 right now at Best Buy.
Going off the grid doesn't mean you have to leave all your tech at home. If you want an easy way to charge you camera, drone, tablet or other small devices on weekend camping trips, the compact Anker Solix 522 portable power station is the solution. And for today only, you can snag it for just $179 at Best Buy, which saves you a whopping $120 compared to the usual price. But this deal is only available through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
The Anker Solix 522 is equipped with a 299Wh battery, and weighs in at just 8.6 pounds, which makes it great for car camping, beach days and other short-term getaways. It boasts a peak power output of up to 600 watts, and features two AC ports, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port and a DC car port so it can power up to six devices at a time. You can recharge it using a standard outlet, a 60-watt USB-C charger or a car outlet -- or pair it with an Anker 625 100-watt solar panel (which is currently $99 off) for a truly off-grid setup. It has a durable drop-proof design, and a built-in temperature monitor to help prevent overheating.
And if you're looking for even more portable power station deals, Amazon is having a massive sale on Bluetti solar generators where you can save up to 44%.
