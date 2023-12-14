CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

This Compact Anker Power Station Is Over $100 Off, Today Only

The Solix 522 is great for charging your small devices on the go, and you can snag it for just $179 right now at Best Buy.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
An Anker portable power station against a green background.
Anker/CNET

Going off the grid doesn't mean you have to leave all your tech at home. If you want an easy way to charge you camera, drone, tablet or other small devices on weekend camping trips, the compact Anker Solix 522 portable power station is the solution. And for today only, you can snag it for just $179 at Best Buy, which saves you a whopping $120 compared to the usual price. But this deal is only available through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Best Buy

The Anker Solix 522 is equipped with a 299Wh battery, and weighs in at just 8.6 pounds, which makes it great for car camping, beach days and other short-term getaways. It boasts a peak power output of up to 600 watts, and features two AC ports, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port and a DC car port so it can power up to six devices at a time. You can recharge it using a standard outlet, a 60-watt USB-C charger or a car outlet -- or pair it with an Anker 625 100-watt solar panel (which is currently $99 off) for a truly off-grid setup. It has a durable drop-proof design, and a built-in temperature monitor to help prevent overheating. 

And if you're looking for even more portable power station deals, Amazon is having a massive sale on Bluetti solar generators where you can save up to 44%.

More holiday shopping deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Solar Installer Guides

Best Solar Products and Companies

Solar Installers by State

Solar Installers

Solar Resources and Guides

Other Energy Saving Guides

Other Types of Energy

Living Off the Grid Series