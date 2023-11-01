This Compact 8-in-1 Power Strip Is Just $13 for Prime Members

It's never a good idea to plug your devices directly into a wall outlet as this can leave them vulnerable to surges. Fortunately, it's easy and affordable to prevent damage. This compact eight-in-one Trond power strip offers surge protection up to 1,440 joules, and right now Prime members can pick it up for just $13, which is $7 off the usual price. And non-Prime can still snag it for just $16. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This Trond power strip has a five-foot cord, and can power or charge up to eight devices at a time. It's equipped with four three-prong AC outlets, as well as three USB-A ports and one USB-C ports that deliver up to 17 watts of power. And with surge protection up to 1,440 joules, it's a worthwhile investment to prevent damage to pricey devices like TVs, desktops and gaming consoles. It's also equipped with a slim 0.55-inch plug, which is great for outlets that are tucked behind couches or other furniture. And at just 3.9 inches long and weighing in at just 0.6 pounds, it's easy to slip in your backpack or luggage and take on the go as well.