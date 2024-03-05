This Cheap Solution Adds CarPlay or Android Auto to Your Vehicle for Just $77

Phones are pretty great, and they can be really useful when driving so long as you have a vehicle with support for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Regardless of which type of smartphone you own, they're both great ways to enjoy in-car entertainment, and they're also much safer than trying to tap your phone screen while driving. The problem? Your vehicle needs to support CarPlay or Android Auto if you want to use them, and not all cars do.

If you drive an older car that doesn't come with support for CarPlay or Android Auto, you can add both to your vehicle for just $77. The deal at StackSocial saves you a ton of money, but you'll need to make sure to enter the discount code ENJOY20 to get this special price. There are tons of CarPlay and Android Auto head units out there, but this approach is much cheaper and easier for anyone to install.

This unit comes with a large 6.8-inch touchscreen and supports both Android Auto and CarPlay so it doesn't matter which phone you have. There are plenty of connectivity options as well, including Bluetooth and an aux jack, while a built-in FM transmitter is also offered.

Mounting the display is quick and easy, and support for Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free calling, navigation and music makes this a safer option than trying to stab away at your small phone screen while on the move. Keep in mind that this StackSocial deal could well end at any moment and without warning so factor that into your buying decision.

Looking for a new phone to go with this display? Be sure to check out our collection of the best iPhone deals, while our list of the best phone deals also includes some of the big-name Android models, too.