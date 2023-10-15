X
This Budget-Friendly Eufy Robot Vacuum Is $30 Off at Amazon

The Eufy Clean L60 boasts 5,000 Pa of suction, advanced lidar navigation and you can pick it up for just $250 right now.

Robot vacuums may seem like a pricey luxury appliance, but there are plenty of more affordable models that still boast advanced features and powerful cleaning capabilities. And with this Amazon deal, right now you can get your hands on one for even less. The online retailer is currently offering $30 off the Eufy Clean L60 when you activate the instant coupon, which drops the price down to just $250. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Amazon

This midrange Eufy robot vacuum boasts 5,000 Pascals of suction, so it's designed to handle serious messes in just one pass. And with Eufy's BoostIQ technology, it will automatically optimize the suction power for different surfaces for serious efficiency. Plus, it's equipped with lidar technology for precise laser navigation. It will even generate a multi-floor map of your home over time, which allows you to set custom no-go zones and cleaning scheduled using the companion app. It's also designed to tackle climbs of up to 20mm, so it won't get stuck on the edge of your carpets.

And if you're in the market for a different model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best robot vacuum deals for even more bargains.

