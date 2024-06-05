This Budget Apple Pencil Alternative Is Down to Just $22 at Amazon

The Apple Pencil is an impressive tool for anyone with one of the best iPads, because it allows for pixel-perfect control of the device that's impossible to mimic with your fingers. It makes it easier to write, draw and do plenty of other things. However, the official Apple styluses are also fairly expensive. There are alternatives, though and Ugreen's is an affordable option. It's down to just $22 thanks to a discount and a clip coupon on Amazon, making it one of the cheapest options. Despite its low price, it's not lacking in features.

The Ugreen pencil offers many of the same features as the first-party Apple Pencil, and it's compatible with a long list of iPads, including most models released from 2018 onwards, though do check the full list on the Amazon page. It's capable of incredible precision and still offers palm rejection, and it also offers tilt sensitivity, which makes it feel more like an actual pencil when in use. It's great for artistic people who want to alter the width of their strokes in a more natural way. It doesn't have the pressure sensitivity of the official Apple Pencil, so do keep that in mind.

A surprise inclusion at this sort of price is magnetic wireless charging and pairing, the same sort of experience you'd get with an Apple Pencil 2, plus it has a built-in USB-C port for fast charging as well. The battery life is pretty impressive at up to 12 hours on a full charge. It comes with three replacement nibs which will help the pencil itself have a longer lifespan. It's definitely one of the best Apple Pencil deals going right now.