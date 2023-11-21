This Black Friday Bargain Knocks $30 Off Our Favorite Bluetooth Speaker of 2023

Bose is one of the most respected audio brands on the market, and it's top-notch SoundLink Flex has earned the overall top spot on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2023 thanks to its durable build, punchy bass and overall impressive sound. And right now you can pick it up for 20% off for Black Friday. Amazon has knocked this CNET Editor's Choice award-winning speaker down to just $119, which saves you $30 compared to the usual list price. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, and it could sell out at any time, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on this Amazon Black Friday bargain.

Packed full of impressive features and hardware, the Bose SoundLink Flex really is the whole package. It's fairly compact, weighing just 1.3 pounds, but still manages to deliver powerful sound for its small size, including impressive bass performance. It's also equipped with Bose's PositionIQ technology, which optimizes the sound based on whether you have the speaker sitting upright, lying on its back or hanging from the integrated utility loop.

The speaker is plenty durable, with an IP67 waterproof rating, plus it can survive being dropped short distances and it's even designed to float in case it falls in a pool or river. On a single charge, it has a battery life of up to 12 hours for all-day listening, and it's equipped with a built-in speaker so you can easily take phone calls over Bluetooth.

