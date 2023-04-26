This Best Buy Deal Saves You $200 on a 2020 M1 MacBook Air

The latest M2 MacBook Air may be our overall favorite laptop on the market right now, but the previous-gen M1 model still has plenty to offer. Even three years after its initial release, it's managed to hang on to its spot on our list of the best laptops for 2023. And with a newer model on the market, you can often find these older models on sale. Right now, Best Buy is offering $200 off the entry-level M1 MacBook Air, which drops the starting price down to $800. There's no set expiration for this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Despite being a few years old, this M1 MacBook Air still features some powerful hardware and impressive specs. It's equipped with an advanced M1 processor, and the basic configuration comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The screen is a stunning 13.3-inch Retina display, which is coupled with a seven-core GPU. Plus, it features Wi-Fi 6 support (with a compatible router) for lighting-fast web performance. And it's perfect for taking on the go thanks to its slim, lightweight design and impressive 18-hour battery life. Other features include a backlit keyboard, touch ID fingerprint scanner, built-in HD webcam and two USB-C ports. And this Best Buy deal comes with some bonuses, including four free months of Apple Music, and three free months of Apple TV Plus and iCloud Plus if you're a new or returning subscriber.