This Bella Pro Series Air Fryer Is Just $20 -- Save 67% Today Only

Enjoy your favorite fried foods at home without the hassle and excess oil of traditional frying.
The Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart analog Air Fryer is displayed against a teal background.
Air fryers hit the scene a while ago, but they're still wildly popular. Whether you want to make fried favorites without the mess and health concerns of traditional frying methods or just want something convenient to heat up leftover pizza and prepare after-school snacks, investing in an air fryer is a good option, especially if you can get a good deal.

Right now you can grab the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart analog air fryer for $20 -- that's a whopping $40 off the list price. The discount is available in three different colors, so you can snag one that best matches your kitchen's decor. Keep in mind that this one-day deal expires tonight -- Friday, Dec. 23 -- so be sure to get your order in today if you want to score one at this price. 

Whether you want to make french fries, veggies, chicken wings or something else, this simple analog air fryer has you covered. The 4.2-quart capacity means it will cook just over 3 pounds of food at a time and can feed about four to six people, which is plenty for an average household. And with easy-to-use control knobs and a temperature range up to 400 degrees, this 1,500-watt fryer should be able to handle just about anything you want to snack on. 

It also has a 60-minute auto shut-off timer and will sound an audible alert, so you never have to worry about overdone meals. And the nonstick cooking pan and crisping tray are PFOA-free and dishwasher safe, so cleanup should be a breeze.

