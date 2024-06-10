This Bella Pro Meat SlicerIs Half Price Today at Best Buy

Charcuterie boards can be delicious, but it's hard to find one that's exactly what you want. Getting the right thickness and thinness in your favorite ingredients for a custom-made board can be hard, but it doesn't have to be. Best Buy is offering this Bella Pro meat slicer for only $50 today. That's a discount of exactly 50%. This deal is subject to end today at 9:59 pm PT, so act fast if you want to snag this specialty slicer while it's on sale.

This electric Bella Pro meat slicer includes an adjustable knob and a 7.5-inch serrated blade so you can slice your cheeses, meats, fruits and veggies to your desired size. Plus, it has suction cups at the bottom and a blade guard so you can safely slice ingredients for your salads, charcuterie boards, sandwiches and party spreads without incident. A food pusher is included as well so you can keep some distance between yourself and the slicer's blade.

You can slice things deli thin or up to half an inch in thickness maximum, so it's very versatile. Keep in mind that it's 14.17 inches wide. That's still compact enough that it can fit on small countertops or in some pantries if you need to store it while it's not in use. Also of note, the blade on this meat slicer is removable and needs to be hand-washed.

Remember that Best Buy's Deals of the Day are subject to change quickly, so place your order soon if you want to lock in this price.