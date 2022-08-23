This Belkin Hi-Fi Bluetooth Smart Speaker Is Over Half Off Today at Best Buy

The Belkin SoundForm Elite is a sleek, powerful home Bluetooth smart speaker that boasts hi-fi sound and wireless charging, and right now you can pick one up for over half off the usual price. Today only, Best Buy has this high-tech speaker on sale for just $90, a discount of $110. This is an incredible deal, and it's only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.

The SoundForm Elite can fill a whole room with crisp, immersive sound. It's equipped with Devialet's Speaker Active Matching technology for hi-fi sound reproduction at any size. It's also a smart speaker with Google Assistant built in and the ability to sync with any other Assistant-enabled smart speaker (or another SoundForm Elite) for music throughout your entire house.

You can connect wirelessly through Bluetooth, and the integrated wireless charging dock boasts up to 10 watts of power. Overall, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better or more versatile Bluetooth speaker at this price. The , which also features AirPlay 2 support, is on sale right now as well, though it's a little bit pricier at $100.