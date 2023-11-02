This Babbel Subscription Deal Helps You Learn a New Language for Just $140

If you're interested in picking up a new language, you don't have to enroll in a traditional college course these days. There are a plethora of ways to learn a new language, and this wide array of options allow you to master a new language from just about anywhere. Babbel is one of our favorite language-learning apps for 2023, and right now StackSocial has slashed the price of a Babbel membership to just $140 with this deal. That saves you $459 compared to the usual price and gives you lifetime access so you can work your way through as many languages courses as you choose -- all at your own pace. This offer is only available until Nov. 6, so we recommend signing up soon to take advantage of the 76% price reduction.

Babbel's extensive language software includes Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Swedish, Indonesian and Portuguese. The lessons are short and to the point, allowing you to practice in 10- to 15-minute intervals that can fit into any schedule. Real-life topics include travel, family, business, food and more. There are also a variety of skill levels available, ranging from beginner to advanced, so the program can grow with you as you improve.

Babbel

The speech-recognition technology will give you immediate feedback on pronunciation, so you don't just learn to read and write, but how to listen and speak, as well. You'll also get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you've learned. The program works across desktop and mobile devices. And though the internet is required most of the time, there is also an offline mode available where you can access courses, lessons and reviews without Wi-Fi, so long as you download them beforehand. Babbel also syncs your progress across your devices so that you can jump in from wherever is most convenient.

Becoming fluent in a new language is a great way to stay engaged in learning, and the transferrable skills you gain can open a lot of doors for leisure, work and beyond. Note that while you can access this program on as many devices as you want, this subscription offer is only available for new users.

Babbel is a great value when compared with other online courses, especially with this current discount. So whether you're a lifelong learner or just want to pick up some basics for your globetrotting adventures, this is a solid deal.

