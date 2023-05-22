This B&H Flash Deal Saves You $1,700 on an Ultrapowerful M1 MacBook Pro

Apple's sleek MacBooks have long been some of our favorite laptops on the market, and the powerful MacBook Pro remains our favorite option out there for creative types. The latest M2 MacBook Pro may have claimed the spot on our list of the best laptops overall for 2023, but the previous-gen M1 models still have tons to offer, and today only you can snag one at a major discount. B&H Photo is currently offering a whopping $1,700 off an advanced configuration of a 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021), which drops the price down to $3,199. This deal is only available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This powerful configuration features the most advanced specs and hardware available for the M1 MacBook Pro, so it can handle just about anything you throw at it. It's equipped with an upgraded 10-core M1 Max CPU, along with a substantial 64GB of RAM and a 4TB solid-state drive for lightning-fast performance. The screen is a stunning 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and it's coupled with a 32-core integrated GPU for seriously impressive graphics. It's also extremely versatile, thanks to the multiple USB-C ports, built-in SD card reader, HDMI port and 3.5mm headphone jack. Other features include an HD webcam and a touch ID sensor so you can log in instantly with a fingerprint scan.

And if you don't need the most advanced (and expensive) configuration available, Woot has a selection of refurbished M1 MacBook Pro models that you can snag for less right now as well. Or you can check out our full roundup of all the best laptop deals available for even more bargains.