This Awesome Amazfit GTR 4 Smartwatch Is Currently $30 Off

If you're looking to snag a convenient smartwatch and you'd like to save some money over the most premium models on the market, then today's going to be a good day for you. This Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch is currently 15% off on both Amazon and also Best Buy. That means you can save yourself $30 and grab an excellent smartwatch with a wealth of features to help you not only keep track of your fitness, but also handle calls or shopping right from your wrist.

The Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch has an awesome battery life of up to 14 days, which is huge if you're someone who regularly forgets to charge their watch. It also means that if you're going on an adventure, you can do so without worrying about electricity for a while. That's always freeing if you're planning a multiday hike or camping trip. The built-in GPS helps a lot there too, because you can use apps to help you find better routes wherever you are.

It also tracks a bunch of your health stats, including things like your heart rate and stress levels. That works well along with the multiple sports modes it comes with to make sure you can accurately track just how much work you're doing, no matter what your fitness outlet of choice is. It also has Alexa built-in, which means it works well as a wrist-mounted personal assistant.

