This Apple TV Remote Alternative Costs Just $24, but the Sale Ends in a Matter of Hours

While the number of streamers out there continues to grow, Apple TV 4K has quietly become one of the best on the market, but the included remote isn't to everyone's taste. It's small, has relatively few buttons and the swiping gestures don't jibe with everyone. That's where the Function 101 third-party remote for Apple TV comes in. Usually sitting at an asking price of $30, StackSocial has reduced the device by 19% to just $24. Just be aware this deal expires in less than 48 hours.

The remote is much more chunky than Apple's, which means it's easier to find and less likely to slide between the cushions on your couch. It also has all the buttons you're going to want, including a menu button, navigation arrows and a whole bunch of options for media playback control and accessing the Apple TV's app switcher or Control Center.

The Function101 remote works with all Apple TV and Apple TV 4K boxes alongside most modern TV sets. The only thing worth being aware of is the lack of a Siri button, but if we're being honest, that isn't that big of a deal. Sorry, Siri!

If the bad remote has been the one thing holding you back from investing in an Apple TV, be sure to check out our collection of the best Apple TV deals before you rush out and get one.