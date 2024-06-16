This Apple Leather Link Watch Band Is Only $24 at Woot Right Now

Whether you're rocking the latest Apple Watch Series 9 or one of the previous models, watch bands don't come much cooler than the Apple Leather Link. It's versatile enough for any occasion and the soft leather adds a luxurious touch of class to any outfit. It's also among Apple's most expensive bands at $99 which puts it out of the reach of many. Thankfully, Woot's summer deals are here to help and right now you can grab a Leather Link in different size and length configurations for just $24; a savings of $75. This watch band is currently available in ink (black), which goes perfectly with most looks. Just be sure to do it soon, this sale will end in 6 days or until supplies last.

Apple doesn't only make one of the best smartwatches around, but it's also responsible for some of the best bands, too. In the case of the Leather Link, the construction is the key thanks to the use of Venezian leather that's been handcrafted in Arzignano, Italy.

If that isn't enough, the concealed magnets that allow for a firm yet highly customizable fit should be enough to get you interested, while the super-thin design means you won't have to walk around with a massive chunk of leather stuck to your wrist. The band is available for 38mm, 40mm and 41mm Apple Watches. The band is available only in size M/L, but this is still a great deal if the size and length happen to be what you're looking for.

