This Apple 61W Adapter and Charging Cable Bundle Is Just $37

Today only, you can snag a great deal on this new power adapter and cable combo -- and you can use it to charge any USB-C device.

Adrian Marlow
A 61W Apple power adapter and a charging cable are displayed against a blue background.
Apple/CNET

In our very connected world, a dead battery can stop you in your tracks. It's important to keep your devices charged, and the faster you can boost your battery, the better. Right now Woot has a bundle featuring Apple's 61-watt USB-C power adapter and a USB-C charging cable available in new condition for just $37. That's a $32 savings over buying just the power adapter alone, and only $2 more than this refurbished bundle at Walmart. This offer is only available today, March 3, while supplies last. 

Whether you have a MacBook, an iPhone or any other USB-C-enabled device, you can use this 61-watt USB-C power adapter at home or on the go for fast, efficient charging. This wall charger has foldable pins for easy transport and the 6.5-foot charging cable gives you a little wiggle room around whatever outlet you're using. Plus, with a USB-C connector at each end, it's a great option for syncing and transferring data between USB-C devices as well. Apple recommends using this particular power adapter with devices that have Thunderbolt 3 ports for optimal performance. 

Note that this bundle will ship in bulk packaging, which means it might be a cardboard box rather than what you would find at the Apple Store, but the products are brand-new and your purchase comes with a one-year Apple manufacturer limited warranty, just in case. 

