This Anker MagSafe Battery Pack Costs Just $22 at Amazon

Whether you're on regular calls, using it for navigation or just doomscrolling online, your iPhone battery life might not be enough to see you through the day. Thankfully, there are plenty of power banks for iPhone these days, and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one from a reputable brand and stay topped off on the go. Right now, Anker's 321 MagGo battery pack is down to just $22 at Amazon, making it cheap fix for your battery life woes.

Many power banks and portable chargers use cables, but this one doesn't have to. Instead, this sleek device magnetically attaches itself to the back of your iPhone (12 or later) and transfers power wirelessly. This means you can easily leave it on even when it's in your pocket, but also that you'll have no cables to worry about. It has a 5,000-mAh capacity which Anker says is about 80% of a full charge for an iPhone 14 and may be just enough to get you to your next overnight charging session.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

If you'd rather double that capacity, then you can do so and pay just $31 instead of the usual $40. The 10,000-mAh power bank offers up to 22 extra hours of phone time for some models, which is a huge amount. Obviously, that'll go down if you're doing something like playing an intensive game or shooting video, but it's still going to be a sizeable boost. If you have an Android phone, then check out the best power banks for Android users instead.