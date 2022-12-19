CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
This AncestryDNA Test Kit Makes a Great Outside-the-Box Gift for Just $49

This DNA test kit can provide someone with detailed information about their ethnicity and genetic makeup, and right now it's $70 off.
If you're looking for a unique last-minute gift for a loved one, you should consider picking up an at-home DNA test kit. Not only is it a thoughtful outside-the-box gift idea, but it can end up providing tons of interesting data about their ancestry, fitness, family tree and more. And right now, you can even pick one up one of our favorite tests at a bargain. Amazon currently has the AncestryDNA + Traits kit on sale for just $49, which saves you $70 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration, but we don't expect a discount this substantial to last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings. a

AncestryDNA makes our favorite DNA test kits for those who are looking to learn more about their family history. It will provide you with an ethnicity estimate based on over 1,800 global regions, and it will even break down your ethnic background by parental side. AncestryDNA also combs through billions of records to help you start building a family tree to get a better understanding of your family's history. And this kit will provide even more insights with the additional traits test. This allows you to understand how your genes affect your appearance, fitness and even your personality. 

