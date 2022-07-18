Prime Deals Under $25 Nothing Phone 1 Review M1 Pro MacBook Pro Deals Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds LG OLED TV Deal Motorola, Google Pixel Phone Sale Best Prime Shows
This Advanced Belkin Bluetooth Speaker is Over Half-Off Today Only

The Belkin SoundForm Elite doubles as a wireless charging dock, and today only you can pick it up for just $90.
A black Belkin speaker and wireless charging dock against a green background.
Belkin

The Belkin SoundForm Elite is a sleek, powerful home Bluetooth speaker that boasts Hi-Fi sound and wireless charging capabilities, and right now you can pick one up for over half off the usual price. Today only, Best Buy has this high-tech speaker on sale for just $90, a discount of $110. This is an incredible deal, and it's only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then. 

The SoundForm Elite can fill your entire home with crisp, immersive sound. It's equipped with Devialet's Speaker Active Matching technology for Hi-Fi sound reproduction at any size factor. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa, so it can sync with any other Alexa-enabled smart speaker (or another SoundForm Elite) for music throughout your entire house. You can connect through Bluetooth, or AirPlay 2 if you're an Apple use, and integrated wireless charging dock boasts up to 10 watts of power. Overall, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better or more versatile Bluetooth speaker at this price. 