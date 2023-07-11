X
This $98 Sony ANC Headphone Deal Is One of the Best of Prime Day 2023

Sony's surprisingly good entry-level CH-720N noise-canceling headphones are $98, or $52 off. That's their lowest price to date by $30.

David Carnoy
David Carnoy
The CH-720N are Sony's new entry-level noise-canceling headphones
The CH-720N are Sony's new entry-level noise-canceling headphones

Sony's CH-720N is at its best price ever.

I put together a list of the best headphones and earbuds deals for Prime Day 2023 -- and there certainly are plenty of deals to choose from -- but I'm highlighting this Prime Day deal on Sony's new CH-720N headphones, which came out a few months ago and carry a list price of $150. They're currently down to $98 in both black or white color options, which is their lowest price to date by $30. 

The CH-720Ns have a bit of a plasticky budget vibe, but they're lightweight and comfortable. As I said in my full review, part of me was expecting them to sound pretty mediocre. However, I was pleasantly surprised. No, they don't sound as good as Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5s, which are also on sale -- they're down to $328. But they sound more premium than they look (and feel), and their overall performance is a step up from their predecessor, the CH-710Ns. Are they worth $150? Maybe -- or maybe not. But they're a sweet deal at $100 or $50 off.

Read our Sony CH-720N review.

