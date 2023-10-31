This $80 Dollar Flight Club Deal Is Your Ticket to Cheap Travel

Got a few bucket list destinations on your list for 2024? Or maybe you just want to score a cheap ticket home for the holidays. Don't let costly airfare stop you from heading to those dream destinations on your bucket list: sign up for lifetime Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus membership and you'll soon find deals almost too good to be true, right in your email.

Right now, you can score this lifetime membership for just $80 at StackSocial, which is a 95% savings over the regular cost. There's just one catch: the deal is only good until Nov. 1 at 3 a.m. ET, so you only have a few more hours left to make the most of it.

The Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus plan gives you access to savings on flights in business, premium economy and economy seating, and includes both domestic and international deals. Once you sign up and add your home airports (choose up to four departing airports) you'll get instant alerts via email and can book whenever and wherever using the web or the app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.

Plus, you can get perks and discounts of up to 50% off from various partners, including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions and Huckberry, as well as access to a variety of travel tips from DFC experts to help you plan your next adventure. If high flight prices have been stopping you from booking the vacation of your dreams, now's a great time to invest in a service that can help you find the best discounts, curated and delivered directly to you.

Read more: Best Luggage Deals