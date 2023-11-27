This $8 Cyber Monday Card Game Was a Highlight of Our Family Vacation

There are a ton of great Cyber Monday deals on big-ticket items like laptops or TVs that can save you hundreds of dollars, but if you're looking to stock up on family laughs, it's the little deals that often make the biggest impact. For my family, that was the case with Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, an unassuming card game packed with potential hilarity.

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza might be the most fun I've had with a card game since forever, and it made our recent vacation very memorable. And now you can pick it up for yourself at a special $8 price.

We took Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza to the poolside in Crete and everyone must have thought we had enjoyed the all-inclusive drinks a little too much. It's impossible to play this game without shouting, laughing and sometimes even crying -- again, maybe that was just me -- at how much fun it can be. And the best part? It's just so simple.

Each player puts down a card and says "Taco," "Cat," "Goat," "Cheese" and "Pizza" in order. If the word matches the card, the last person to slap their hand down has to pick up all the cards -- with some special cards and actions I won't spoil for you. The person who run out of cards first wins. Simple, right? And yes, dear reader, I always finished with the most. I do indeed suck at this game.

But you know what? It doesn't matter, because it's so fun that I don't care. I sincerely hope that you're better at Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza than I am but, frankly, you won't care if you aren't, either.