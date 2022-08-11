This $700 Unlocked Pixel 5 Is Down to Just $430 -- Today Only

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, the Google Pixel 5 is definitely worth checking out. It's packed with features that can rival premium Apple and Samsung phones and its price is very reasonable.

Right now Woot is selling brand new sage green editions of for $430. That's $270 less than the list price and $40 cheaper than you can find it on . But be aware, this offer expires tonight.

The Pixel 5 is a Google-branded Android phone release in 2020 and features 5G speeds, a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Always-on 6-inch OLED 90Hz display features Corning Gorilla Glass 6. While it comes equipped with Android 11, it is upgradable to Android 12.

You can take terrific pictures with the Pixel 5. It features a 12.2 megapixel camera and a second 16 megapixel ultra-wide camera as well, plus an 8 megapixel front-facing camera. And the battery is impressive, too. It can last up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode activated.

Not only does this phone feature wireless charging, but it also delivers reverse wireless charging for other Qi-certified devices. And because it's unlocked, you can pick the carrier with the plan that balances the cost and features you want.

CNET's own Lynn La said that the hefty price tag made it hard to recommend, but was otherwise highly rated. At 39% off, this phone is a lot more appealing. It also comes with a 1-year limited manufacturer warranty and it's scheduled to receive the latest OS and security updates through October 2023.

