This $699 Pixel 7 Pro Is Its Best Amazon Price to Date

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best Android phones around right now -- one of the best phones, period -- and today is your chance to put one in your pocket for the best price that Amazon has ever offered. There are deals to be had on all three storage configurations, with prices starting at just $699 for the 128GB model.

Whether it's a 128GB entry-level model that you're keen on or the 512GB top-of-the-range monster, Amazon is now offering savings of up to 22%. And that's all without making you remember to enter any discount codes or clip any on-screen coupons. Just get the order in and you'll save automatically. Order soon, and you might even get your phone on the same day as well.

No matter which Pixel 7 Pro you choose you'll get an all-day battery, multiple cameras and 5G support on all of the usual carriers. A large 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate is also ready and waiting for you, while the Google Tensor G2 chip that powers this thing ensures that apps and games zip along nice and quickly.

All you really need to do is choose the storage capacity you need. As mentioned, that 128GB storage option is a best-yet price of $699, while doubling that to 256GB means paying $799. Both of those prices are $200 less than the normal Pixel 7 Pro price, by the way.

Need all the storage Google can muster? The 512GB Pixel 7 Pro is now yours for $899, another $200 saving on the normal asking price. We can't vouch for how long these prices will last though, so keep that in mind if you're planning on taking advantage of them.