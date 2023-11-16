This $60 Sleep Sack Helped Us Survive Our Baby's Sleep Regression
Desperate and sleepless, we decided to try the Gunamuna wearable sleep blanket.
My baby has gone through a lot in the past couple of months, from teething and hitting a sleep regression to catching COVID-19 and a double ear infection. All of these combined yo make it difficult for all of us to get a good night's sleep, as my son would wake up crying, wanting to be held every couple of hours. And while multiple visits to the doctor definitely helped with a few of those things, he still needed the extra warmth and comfort of being embraced. That's when I decided to try the Gunamuna sleep sack.
He's always enjoyed snuggling up under my Ugg comforter when he wakes up in the morning, so I thought I'd try something similar for him to sleep with overnight. The Gunamuna sleep blanket has a down-alternative fill, with a super soft bamboo rayon layer. It has a 2.6 TOG (thermal overall grade) rating, so it's designed to provide extra warmth, which is great for colder evenings as we head into winter.
It's not cheap, priced at $60, but I think it's been well worth it. With care and comfort, he's now sleeping between 10 and 12 hours every night without waking up. The only downside I've found so far is that it's hang-dry only and it takes between two and three days to completely dry because it's so thick.
I'll definitely be buying another one of these when he's ready for the next size up. Here's to hoping it goes on sale for Black Friday.
