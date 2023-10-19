This $60 Amazon Discount Knocks the Google Nest Doorbell Down to Just $120

There are tons of indoor and outdoor security cameras, floodlights, entry sensors, keypads and other DIY security equipment out there that can help you protect your home on a budget. But if you just want an easy way to keep an eye on who's coming and going, all you really need is a video doorbell. And right now you can snag the second-gen Google Nest Doorbell -- one of our favorite models of 2023 -- for just $1 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen.

Amazon currently has the linen color variant of this top-rated video doorbell on sale for just $120, which saves you $60 compared to the usual list price. It has a 720p HD resolution with HDR support and night vision, and allows you to check in on your entryway whenever you want with a 24/7 live feed. Plus, it has a built-in speaker and microphone, which allows you to easily chat with visitors and delivery drivers. And this battery-powered model is wireless, so it doesn't require any specific tools or know-how to install.

Just note that there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best security camera deals currently available for even more bargains.