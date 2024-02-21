This 6-in-1 Anker Power Strip Charges All Your Stuff for Just $23
Amazon Prime members can nab Anker's 521 power strip at $17 off and ditch all of those messy cables in the process.
We all seem to have an ever-increasing number of devices and accessories that need to be charged which means that most of us are also dealing with a severe lack of charging points. Homes and offices only have so many AC outlets which makes a great power strip absolutely vital. Thankfully, you don't have to pay a fortune to get one.
The Anker 521 power strip has plenty of ports and comes with a long cord so you won't be tethered to the closest AC outlet. What's more, you can pick one up for just $23 right now if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber. That's the price for the white model, but you can choose the black one for a couple of dollars extra, too. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
This five-foot power cord has one USB-C port, two USB-A ports and three AC outlets. It also offers surge protection, fire-resistance and other safety features. You can use all of its outlets and power up to six devices at once. However, if you need to charge your phone fast it's worth noting that Anker states that the USB-C port reaches up to 30 watts when no other devices are charging. Charging that way can have your phone fully charged in just an hour and a half, the main benefit to adding this device to your desk or nightstand is the easy access to several ports.
Now that you have a great power strip you might want to upgrade your charging solution for when you're on the go, too. For those instances, our list of the best power banks is a great place to start your shopping.
