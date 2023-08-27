This 5-Quart Insignia Air Fryer Is Currently Half Off at Best Buy

If you're looking to cut down on takeout, you may want to pick up an air fryer. They're perfect for quick and easy weeknight meals, and right now, you can snag one at a major discount. Best Buy currently has this 5-quart digital Insignia fryer on sale for just $60, which saves you 50% compared with the usual price. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This sleek digital air fryer is a pretty solid value at just $60. It features a five-quart capacity, which is enough space to cook around five servings at a time, so it's great for making smaller meals or whipping up snacks for a crowd. It boats a maximum temperature of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and it heats up much faster than an oven or traditional deep fryer. It's also much easier to clean thanks to the dishwasher-safe basket and pan. Plus, it's easy to use with a convenient digital control panel and preset cooking modes for roasting, baking, frying and more. There's also an auto shut-off timer to help prevent over cooking.

