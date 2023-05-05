Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
This 43-Inch Fire TV Is Down to Just $210 Today (Save $160)

One of our favorite budget TVs of the year -- the Amazon 4-Series -- is back to the lowest price we've seen.

The Fire TV 4-Series earned a spot on our best budget TV list thanks to how bright the screen is, which makes it a great model for gaming or rooms in your home that get a lot of light. While the 43-inch model regularly lists for $370, you can get it for just $210 today at Best Buy -- that's a $160 savings and brings this TV back down to its all-time low. This offer expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then if you're interested. 

If you're looking for a basic TV to stream all your favorite content, the 2021 Fire TV 4-Series is a solid option. With 4K resolution and support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus, it offers a clear and vibrant picture quality. It also comes with three HDMI 2.0 inputs and an HDMI eARC 2.1 port so there is plenty of room to hook up whatever consoles and accessories you want. While we generally recommend a larger screen for your main entertainment hub, this 43-inch display should be fine for most bedrooms. It also comes with an Alexa voice remote to help you find what you're looking for with ease. 

And if this TV doesn't work for you, be sure to check out our roundup of the best cheap TV deals currently available to find other options.

