This 43-inch 4K Westinghouse TV Is Perfect for the Bedroom at Just $190 Right Now

Picking up a new TV for the bedroom and want something big, but not too big? 43 inches is the sweet spot, and while it might not be the 75-inch monster we all want in our living rooms, it's far from small. Right now you can get your hands on a 4K HDR model from Westinghouse with Roku TV built in for just $190. This TV would normally retail for around $290, which means you can now save $100 without lifting a finger.

Picking up a smart TV means that you don't need to run cables, wires and whatnot, with everything handled by wonderful Wi-Fi. And with Roku TV you'll have quick and easy access to all of your favorite streaming services and apps as well. In fact, the included remote has buttons dedicated to launching Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and Hulu.

The TV itself might not be huge, but its list of features is far from small. You'll get that 4K HDR10 support mentioned earlier as well as smart home tech built in. That means this thing is compatible with Apple's AirPlay as well as HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can even talk to your TV to search and control content, too.

Other features include as many as four HDMI ports alongside other options like composite video and optical digital out for connecting to a soundbar or AV setup. And all of this at a price that's difficult to beat right now. Just note that we don't know how long Best Buy intends to keep this price on the table and if you order now you'll also get three free months of Apple TV Plus thrown in. There's a free 30 days of DuboTV, too.