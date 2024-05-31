X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

This $40 Bundle Will Teach You How to Code in Java, Python and More

Learning to program doesn't have to be expensive with this bundle of courses for just $40.

Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Jason Coles Writer
Jason is a freelance writer and editor across a plethora of fields and websites, and when not finding and writing up deals, can often be found trying to tire out his children so they'll actually sleep.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
Jason Coles
A blue and purple graphic of a laptop and cup of coffee.
StackSocial

Learning to program can be a lot of work, and that's without having to pick one of the many languages to commit to. There are ways to avoid having to do so though, and one of the most affordable ones is currently on sale. The Premium Learn to Code certification bundle is down to $40 right now, and it's a solid option if you're hoping to learn how to code, especially at that price. 

See at StackSocial

This learn-to-code bundle includes 244 hours of instruction across 14 different courses that will take you through everything you need to start coding. Using a combination of videos, real-world code examples, quizzes, exercises and projects, you'll be introduced to topics covering Python 3, Ruby on Rails, SwiftUI, Google Go, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap and more. 

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

You can access these courses through a desktop or mobile device, and you don't need prior knowledge to get started. If you're new to coding, start with the courses designed for beginners, then work your way to more challenging classes as you advance. The great thing about lifetime access is that you can progress at your own pace or go back to view material again when you need to. Just make sure that once you have your access code, you redeem it within 30 days.

If you're curious about the world of coding and want to gain new skills that can increase your earning potential -- at a price this low, what do you have to lose?

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

See at CNET