This $40 Bundle Will Teach You How to Code in Java, Python and More

Learning to program can be a lot of work, and that's without having to pick one of the many languages to commit to. There are ways to avoid having to do so though, and one of the most affordable ones is currently on sale. The Premium Learn to Code certification bundle is down to $40 right now, and it's a solid option if you're hoping to learn how to code, especially at that price.

This learn-to-code bundle includes 244 hours of instruction across 14 different courses that will take you through everything you need to start coding. Using a combination of videos, real-world code examples, quizzes, exercises and projects, you'll be introduced to topics covering Python 3, Ruby on Rails, SwiftUI, Google Go, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap and more.

You can access these courses through a desktop or mobile device, and you don't need prior knowledge to get started. If you're new to coding, start with the courses designed for beginners, then work your way to more challenging classes as you advance. The great thing about lifetime access is that you can progress at your own pace or go back to view material again when you need to. Just make sure that once you have your access code, you redeem it within 30 days.

If you're curious about the world of coding and want to gain new skills that can increase your earning potential -- at a price this low, what do you have to lose?