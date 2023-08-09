Anker's Ultrafast M5 3D Printer Is $240 Off Right Now at Amazon

Whether you're a 3D printing novice looking to grab your first printer, or you've already got some experience and are ready to upgrade, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The AnkerMake M5 earned its place on our list of the best 3D printers of 2023 thanks to its record-breaking print speeds. Amazon currently has this printer on sale for $559, which saves you a whopping $240 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

If you're looking for your first 3D printer, you should opt for a machine that's easy to use and produces excellent quality. The AnkerMake M5 has several features that make your life easier. Features like auto bed-leveling, filament runout sensors and AI for detecting errors help you get the best print you can from the get-go. Setting it up is very easy.

The print quality is extremely good, especially if you slow the printer to about 180 millimeters per second. It also has the added bonus of a time-lapse camera, which lets you record your model as it prints so you can share it on social media. It's a great all-round printer. With $240 off its standard price, the AnkerMake M5 is a deal you don't want to miss.