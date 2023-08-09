X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Anker's Ultrafast M5 3D Printer Is $240 Off Right Now at Amazon

The AnkerMake M5 is one of our favorite printers on the market, and right now you can snag it for the all-time low price of $559.

james-headshot
james-headshot
James Bricknell Senior Editor
James has been writing about technology for years but has loved it since the early 90s. While his main areas of expertise are maker tools -- 3D printers, vinyl cutters, paper printers, and laser cutters -- he also loves to play board games and tabletop RPGs.
Expertise 3D printers, maker tools such as Cricut style vinyl cutters and laser cutters, traditional paper printers Credentials
  • 6 years working professionally in the 3D printing space / 4 years testing consumer electronics for large websites.
See full bio
James Bricknell
2 min read
An AnkerMake M5 3D printer against a green background.
Anker

AnkerMake M5: $559

Save $240

The AnkerMake M5 nabbed a spot on our list of the best 3D printers of 2023 thanks to its blazing-fast print speeds, and now its price has hit an all-time low. Read our AnkerMake M5 review.

$559 at Amazon

Whether you're a 3D printing novice looking to grab your first printer, or you've already got some experience and are ready to upgrade, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The AnkerMake M5 earned its place on our list of the best 3D printers of 2023 thanks to its record-breaking print speeds. Amazon currently has this printer on sale for $559, which saves you a whopping $240 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Amazon

If you're looking for your first 3D printer, you should opt for a machine that's easy to use and produces excellent quality. The AnkerMake M5 has several features that make your life easier. Features like auto bed-leveling, filament runout sensors and AI for detecting errors help you get the best print you can from the get-go. Setting it up is very easy. 

The print quality is extremely good, especially if you slow the printer to about 180 millimeters per second. It also has the added bonus of a time-lapse camera, which lets you record your model as it prints so you can share it on social media. It's a great all-round printer. With $240 off its standard price, the AnkerMake M5 is a deal you don't want to miss.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers