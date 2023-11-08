This $35 Black Friday Keurig Deal Gets You Your Java Fix for Less

When it comes to coffee makers, Keurig has been so successful it's practically a generic name for pod brewers. And with Black Friday just around the bend, Walmart has slashed the price of Keurig's K-Express Essentials coffee maker by $24, dropping the cost of this popular compact brewer down to just $35. That's a new all-time low for this model.

This Keurig usually goes for $59 and can streamline your morning routine. It brews in just minutes at the push of a button, allowing you to make 6-, 8- or 10-ounce cups. It also accommodates mugs as tall as 6 inches with the drip tray in place (or add an inch when the tray is removed). Plus, it has a 36-ounce reservoir so you don't have to refill every time you want a cup, and it offers back-to-back brewing so you don't have to wait for it to reheat -- that's particularly convenient if you're sharing this Keurig.

In addition to K-Cup pods, this brewer is also compatible with the My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter, so you can use your favorite ground coffee as well -- though that accessory is sold separately. When you're done, this device will shut off automatically five minutes after your last brew. And because this brewer is compact, measuring in at less than 7 inches wide, you'll have plenty of counter space left for other essentials.

While there are many Keurig models out there these days, this is a solid option for anyone, thanks to its compact size and ease of use -- especially at Walmart's Black Friday price.