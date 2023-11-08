CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

The deal below was selected by CNET editorial staff from Walmart’s best holiday offers, a paid partner. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

This $35 Black Friday Keurig Deal Gets You Your Java Fix for Less

Add speed and convenience to your morning routine with record-low Keurig K-Express pricing.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Keurig K-Express is displayed against a yellow background.
Keurig/CNET

When it comes to coffee makers, Keurig has been so successful it's practically a generic name for pod brewers. And with Black Friday just around the bend, Walmart has slashed the price of Keurig's K-Express Essentials coffee maker by $24, dropping the cost of this popular compact brewer down to just $35. That's a new all-time low for this model. 

See at Walmart

This Keurig usually goes for $59 and can streamline your morning routine. It brews in just minutes at the push of a button, allowing you to make 6-, 8- or 10-ounce cups. It also accommodates mugs as tall as 6 inches with the drip tray in place (or add an inch when the tray is removed). Plus, it has a 36-ounce reservoir so you don't have to refill every time you want a cup, and it offers back-to-back brewing so you don't have to wait for it to reheat -- that's particularly convenient if you're sharing this Keurig. 

In addition to K-Cup pods, this brewer is also compatible with the My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter, so you can use your favorite ground coffee as well -- though that accessory is sold separately. When you're done, this device will shut off automatically five minutes after your last brew. And because this brewer is compact, measuring in at less than 7 inches wide, you'll have plenty of counter space left for other essentials.  

While there are many Keurig models out there these days, this is a solid option for anyone, thanks to its compact size and ease of use -- especially at Walmart's Black Friday price. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Kitchen and Household Guides

Appliances